JPMC, Iraqi Delegation Discuss Cooperation In Phosphate Fertilizer Industry...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Thneibat pointed to the JPMC's existing partnerships with a number of local and international companies, and their importance in improving the company's "competitiveness," its presence in global markets, and attraction of further investments in the field of mining industries.For his part, the Iraqi minister said his country is looking forward to developing strategic future industries and projects that contribute to activate Iraqi industrial activity, focus on investing in phosphate and the phosphate fertilizer industry, and invest the available resources in this field.The minister said this visit will establish a "new" phase of bilateral cooperation, create "effective" partnerships between JPMC and Iraqi investors, and benefit from "advanced" Jordanian expertise in this field.Al-Najm praised the "great" development of Jordan's phosphate fertilizer industry and the JPMC's "qualitative" achievements, stressing that Iraq attaches "special" importance to economic cooperation with the Kingdom in various fields.The delegation accompanying the Iraqi minister visited the JPMC's work sites and the industrial complex in Aqaba to learn about opportunities to benefit from Jordanian expertise in this area.