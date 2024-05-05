Death rate from Brazil’s heavy rains rises to 56

(MENAFN) The Civil Defense agency in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul provided grim updates on Saturday, revealing that the death toll from heavy rains has climbed to 56, with 67 individuals still missing. The impact of the relentless downpours has been extensive, with 32,900 people evacuated from affected areas and approximately 356,000 residents left without electricity.



The heavy rains, persisting for nearly a week, have wreaked havoc across 281 municipalities in the state, leading to overflowing rivers and inundating Porto Alegre, the capital city, to a significant extent. Governor Eduardo Leite expressed concern over the evolving situation, emphasizing the potential for a drastic change in the figures as recovery efforts intensify and additional casualties are identified.



In response to the crisis, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken decisive action, ordering the establishment of an emergency office in Porto Alegre to streamline the delivery of technical and financial assistance. Additionally, he dispatched 100 members of the national force, an elite police unit, to aid in the ongoing rescue operations.



The calamitous situation in Rio Grande do Sul holds broader implications for Brazil, given the state's pivotal role in the transportation network of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and its significant contributions to the nation's agricultural sector. As one of the main producers of rice, soybeans, and meat in Brazil, Rio Grande do Sul's economy has been severely hampered by the adverse weather conditions, exacerbating the challenges faced by communities already grappling with the aftermath of the heavy rains.

