Bioinsecticides Market Projected To Reach USD 232.14 Million By 2031 Driven By Shift Towards Sustainable Agriculture

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Bioinsecticides Market size was USD 99.35 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 232.14 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Solutions

Growing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides on health and the environment has fueled a major shift toward organic farming practices. Bioinsecticides provide a safer, more ecologically sound alternative for pest control. Their targeted action, limited environmental persistence, and potential use within Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs make them invaluable to the future of sustainable agriculture. Governments worldwide are actively supporting this transformation through policies and regulations that promote the use of biocontrol products. As the regulatory landscape favors bioinsecticides, investment in this sector accelerates innovation and market expansion.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Kilpest India Ltd

Nufarm

Marrone Bio innovations

Novozymes A/S

Biobest Group NV

Som Phytopharma

Valent Bioscience and other

Market Analysis

Key industry players are strategically pursuing expansions, product launches, collaborations, and agreements to fortify their position in the rapidly evolving bioinsecticide market. The demand for bioinsecticides is especially high in hot and humid areas where pest populations thrive, further stimulating market growth.

Regulatory bodies like the PMRA, EPA, and EFSA play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of bioinsecticides while streamlining approval processes. This regulatory support encourages innovation and market entry for novel biocontrol solutions. For example, in March 2020, Andermatt Biocontrol AG received approval for using its Madex Top product to control codling moths in pome fruit orchards in Sweden and Israel.

February 2023: Vestaron Corporation launched a new bioinsecticide, Spear® RC, targeting lepidopteran pests in cotton, soybean, and rice crops. March 2020: Marrone Bio Innovations partnered with Anasac Chile to develop and distribute bioinsecticides in Chile.

Segment Analysis

Plants

Microbials Others

Bacillus Thuringienis

Beauveria Bassiana

Verticillium Lecanii

Metarhizium Anisopliae

Baculoviridae Others

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains Others

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment Others

Microbial Segment Leads the Market

The microbial segment dominates the market, holding the highest revenue share of 55.2% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the broader spectrum of target pests that microbial bioinsecticides can effectively control, along with their generally higher efficacy. Derived from living microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and fungi, these bioinsecticides work by infecting and killing target pests without harming beneficial organisms.

Cereals and grains hold the top spot in the bioinsecticide market by crop type, accounting for a revenue share of 44.2% in 2023.

This dominance stems from the rising global consumption of cereals like rice, corn, oats, wheat, barley, and sorghum, driven by their recognized nutritional value. The extensive cultivation of wheat and corn in regions like North America and Asia Pacific further fuels the demand for bioinsecticides in these segments. Given the crucial role of crop protection in cereal and grain production, the bioinsecticides market for these crops is expected to maintain its leading position.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted agricultural supply chains and fertilizer availability, exacerbating food security concerns globally. This crisis underscores the importance of sustainable and resilient agricultural practices, increasing the urgency for adopting bioinsecticides that safeguard crop yields and minimize environmental impact.

North America and Asia Pacific represent key regions driving the growth of the bioinsecticide market.

North America led in 2023 with the largest revenue share, propelled by a strong emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly pest management solutions. The region's dominance stems from a robust presence of innovative bioinsecticide companies dedicated to product advancement. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific's agricultural prominence makes it a significant market. According to the OECD and FAO, the region is the world's largest agricultural producer and faces increasing pressure to maximize crop yields due to rising population and shrinking arable land. This makes bioinsecticides a crucial solution for farmers in the region seeking enhanced productivity.

Key Takeaways for the Bioinsecticide Market Study



The bioinsecticides market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising adoption of organic farming practices, supportive government policies, and the increasing demand for sustainable pest control solutions.

Microbial bioinsecticides, derived from living microorganisms, dominate the market due to their broad spectrum of target pests and high efficacy.

Cereals and grains hold the top spot in bioinsecticide application by crop type, driven by the global rise in consumption of these crops for their nutritional value.

North America currently leads the bioinsecticide market, capitalizing on consumer demand for sustainable solutions and a robust bioinsecticide industry. The Asia Pacific region presents a promising future market for bioinsecticides due to its position as the world's leading agricultural producer and the need for sustainable solutions to address shrinking arable land and a growing population.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

