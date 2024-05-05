America cautions of new ‘nuclear threat’ from China

(MENAFN) According to a report from the Washington Post, the United States has expressed apprehension over China's intentions to deploy floating nuclear reactors, viewing the move as a potential threat to regional security. After years of research and development, China is reportedly nearing the construction phase of its first floating nuclear power plant, with plans to use it to provide electricity and heat to remote areas, islands, and offshore installations.



United States officials have raised concerns that China could utilize these floating reactors to power military bases on artificial islands in the South China Sea, a move they argue would destabilize the entire Asia-Pacific region. Admiral John Aquilino, leading the United States Indo-Pacific Command, underscored the potential impacts of China's intended use of such technology, stating that it could affect all nations in the region.



While acknowledging that China is still some years away from deploying these floating nuclear reactors, United States officials emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, expressing "great" concern over the potential national security implications. A senior State Department official highlighted the need to consider existing nuclear safety and security frameworks, particularly in light of longstanding territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, including those between China and the Philippines.



The report comes amidst heightened tensions in the South China Sea, with the United States and its allies planning a show of force in response to China's assertive actions in the region. As China moves closer to deploying floating nuclear reactors, the United States is urging a cautious approach, emphasizing the need for transparency and adherence to international norms to mitigate potential security risks.

