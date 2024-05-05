'Brij Bhushan Hasn't Been Convicted...': Nirmala Sitharaman Backs Karan Singh's Nomination From Kaiserganj Seat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to field MP Brij Bhushan Saran's son Karan from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Brij Bhushan, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, is facing an inquiry over allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers about Karan Singh getting ticket from the BJP from Kaiserganj, Sitharaman said the allegations have not been proved against Brij Bhushan.\"Nothing is proven against Brij Bhushan. Nothing has been proven about it. Even if he is convicted, I would say that you want to pass the blame on to the son. Convicted people's children have been entertained by so many parties,\" she was quoted news agency ANI as saying in Pune on Saturday, the Indian Express quoted Sitharaman as saying, \"How many people are there whose fathers, mothers or uncles have been accused of serious crimes, but they have still got tickets? All parties do it. Even children of people who have been convicted get tickets.\"\"And here, nothing is proven against Brij Bhushan yet. If it was, you could have asked us why. How can we decide on our own that he is doshi (guilty)?,” the minister told reporters in Pune on Saturday asked why the BJP didn't give the field Brij Bhushan himself from Kaiserganj, Sitharaman said this was twisting the narrative.“We did not want to interfere with any due processes,” she was quoted as saying Prajwal Revanna's 'sex video' caseThe Finance Minister also spoke about the obscene video case against Hassan's sitting MP and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, Prajwal Revanna. She alleged that the case regarding Revanna is with the Karnataka government, that is governed by the Congress, which did not act on the case for an entire year.\"It is being claimed that the Congress have been sitting on the pen drive over the years, but now the BJP is made to answer because the party (JDS) is in alliance with the us,\" she said.\"The state ministers knew what was there in the pen drive. They did not think the safety and security of women were a priority. They thought that the Vokkaligas vote might go from their hands and decided to remain silent till the time the first phase of Lok Sabha gets over. Now they are making it a big issue and pushing it, which is typical of Congress and shows their hypocrisy,\" Sitharaman was quoted by ANI as saying also said that the Karnataka government, by targeting the BJP, is now writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the case, asking to issue look-out notices against Revanna and bringing him back.\"The Home Minister of India clearly told the Karnataka government to take all the action they want. It shows the total political hypocrisy of Congress,\" she said.

