Macron says threat of transferring Western troops to Ukraine essential

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the need for France's threat to potentially deploy troops in Ukraine, characterizing it as a strategic imperative to awaken awareness among international counterparts. Macron emphasized the importance of preventing a Russian victory in the conflict, asserting that allowing Russia to succeed would jeopardize security across Europe.



In an interview with The Economist, Macron reiterated his stance on maintaining "strategic ambiguity" regarding the possibility of deploying troops, a proposition he initially broached following an international meeting on Ukraine in February. He emphasized that confronting Russia's assertive actions requires a robust response, given President Vladimir Putin's refusal to rule out any options.



Macron argued that the deterrence effect of the hypothetical deployment of French troops is essential in thwarting Russian ambitions and preventing potential future aggression against other nations. Despite Russia denying intentions for further military action, Macron stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine as a means of safeguarding European security interests.



Moreover, Macron underscored the significance of Western states' support for Ukraine in terms of credibility and commitment to regional stability. He questioned the credibility of European nations if they failed to provide adequate support to Ukraine despite substantial investments and the perceived existential threat posed by Russian aggression.



Overall, Macron's remarks highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the Ukraine conflict and underscore France's commitment to deterring Russian aggression and preserving European security.

