Tender Awarded For E-Passports Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The referral of a tender to issue electronic Jordanian passports compliant with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization was announced at a meeting held on Sunday and attended by Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandah, Director General of the Civil Status and Passports Department Fahad Amoush, and various stakeholders.Following the tender process, the contract has been awarded to a company poised to commence operations in the coming days pending the completion of legal formalities. The project is slated to be executed within a maximum of 250 working days.The initiative marks a significant advancement in the services offered by the Civil Status and Passports Department to citizens. Furthermore, it aims to streamline entry procedures for Jordanians at border checkpoints worldwide.The introduction of electronic passports represents a substantial enhancement, elevating the classification of the Jordanian passport to meet international standards and thereby enhancing its global standing.