Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has called for the European Union to devise a cohesive strategy regarding draft-eligible Ukrainian men residing within the bloc.



Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized Warsaw's willingness to assist Kiev amid its heightened efforts to bolster military recruitment.



The Ukrainian government, grappling with a pressing need for personnel on the front lines, recently implemented amendments to its mobilization laws. These changes include lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25, tightening exemptions, and imposing stricter penalties for draft evasion. Additionally, Ukrainian authorities ceased issuing passports to male citizens aged 18 to 60 residing abroad who have not registered at a military recruitment center back home.



Addressing reporters during a press conference, Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed the importance of European-level solutions to ensure the effectiveness of addressing this issue. He noted ongoing discussions between Ukraine and Brussels on the matter, emphasizing that European Union-wide measures would enhance the overall impact of the initiative.



Should Ukraine seek support or assistance, Poland stands ready to cooperate, Kosiniak-Kamysz affirmed. He disclosed that Polish ministers had deliberated on extending residence permits for Ukrainian men residing in Poland.



However, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski adopted a more nuanced stance, describing the situation as "ethically ambiguous." Kosiniak-Kamysz acknowledged concerns among some Polish citizens regarding the presence of young Ukrainian men in cafes, juxtaposed with the challenges faced in providing aid to Ukraine.



The remarks from Polish officials underscore the complexities surrounding the integration of Ukrainian nationals within European Union member states and the broader implications for European security dynamics amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

