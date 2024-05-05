Al-Hussein Irbid Maintains Lead In Jordanian Football League

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - Al-Hussein Irbid Club asserted its dominance atop the Jordanian Professional Football League standings, clinching a hard-fought victory against hosts Al-Ahly with a scoreline of 2-1, as the eighteenth week of the tournament drew to a close yesterday.Mahmoud Al-Mardi found the back of the net for Al-Hussein in the 19th minute, followed by a precise strike from Magdy Al-Attar in the 39th minute. However, Mohamed Maraaba managed to salvage a goal for the hosts in the 57th minute.Elsewhere, Sahab secured a narrow victory over Mugheer Al-Sarhan with a lone goal from Ahmed Abu Kabir in the 66th minute.Meanwhile, Al-Faisaly delivered a commanding performance, overpowering Al-Jalil with a resounding 4-0 win. Ronald Wanga showcased his prowess with goals in the 13th and 24th minutes, followed by strikes from Khaled Zakaria in the 66th minute and Abdullah Awad in the 84th minute.In another fixture, Al-Wahdat displayed their superiority against visitors Al-Salt, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 victory. Goals from Daniel Afaneh (32'), Firas Shalbaya (38'), and Muhannad Abuta (84') secured the win for Al-Wahdat.Shabab Al-Aqaba secured a narrow 1-0 triumph over Shabab Al-Urdun courtesy of a late strike from Christian Vargas in the 83rd minute. Similarly, Ma'an clinched a 1-0 victory against guests Al-Ramtha, with Ayser Sabah finding the net in the 45th minute.With this win, Al-Hussein maintains its stronghold at the top of the league table with 50 points, followed closely by Al-Faisaly with 45 points. Al-Wahdat trails behind with 38 points, while Ramtha secures the fourth position with 28 points.The league standings further indicate Shabab Al-Aqaba in the fifth position with 25 points, followed by Ma'an with 20 points. Al-Salt and Mugheer Al-Sarhan trail behind with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Shabab Al-Urdun sits in the tenth position with 16 points. Sahab trails closely behind with 15 points, while Al-Ahly and Al-Jalil occupy the twelfth and thirteenth positions with 14 and 12 points, respectively.