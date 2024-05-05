Emcure Pharmaceuticals Unveils Campaign ‘Cure and Beyond’ Featuring MS Dhoni

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 03, 2024: Emcure Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, unveiled its new corporate campaign with the tagline – ‘Cure and Beyond’, featuring cricketer MS Dhoni.



In the ever-evolving world of healthcare, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, is all set to cement its belief in ‘Cure and Beyond’. The campaign not only seeks to raise awareness about innovation as the cornerstone of Emcure's operations but also aims to cultivate thought leadership within the Indian Pharmaceutical Market.

The campaign is built upon a compelling narrative that transcends the conventional role of offering pharmaceutical products to patients. It delves into a broader mission of supporting, empowering, and educating millions of people to lead healthier lives. The ad film, featuring 'Captain Cool,' is being launched across various media platforms, encompassing digital, television, and print.



Speaking on the occasion, Satish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “At Emcure, we have always been striving to move the needle. The campaign ‘Cure and Beyond’ is our endeavor to put forth our vision and what we stand for. And who better to take this forward than a man who has gone above and beyond all through his life- Dhoni. With this effort, we want to reinforce our core belief of empowering people and communities through innovation.”





