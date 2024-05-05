Berkshire Hathaway reveals unprecedented operating profit in first quarter

(MENAFN) Berkshire Hathaway, a renowned conglomerate helmed by the esteemed American investor Warren Buffett, has announced unprecedented operating profits for the first quarter of this year. On Saturday, the company revealed a remarkable 39 percent surge in operating profits, totaling USD11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to approximately USD8 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year. This robust performance reflects Berkshire Hathaway's strong operational capabilities and strategic investments across diverse sectors.



Notably, the company's assets experienced significant growth, reaching USD189 billion by the end of the first quarter, surpassing the previous record set at the conclusion of last year. Despite these impressive operating profits, Berkshire Hathaway's net income saw a decline during the first quarter, amounting to USD12.7 billion, in contrast to USD35.5 billion reported a year earlier. However, this decrease in net income does not overshadow the company's substantial operating achievements and continued financial strength.



In a strategic move aimed at enhancing shareholder value, Berkshire Hathaway also announced a sizable share buyback program worth USD2.6 billion. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to capital allocation strategies aimed at maximizing returns for its investors. The buyback program reflects management's confidence in the company's long-term prospects and underscores its proactive approach to capital management.



Berkshire Hathaway's impressive performance in the first quarter builds upon its solid financial results from the previous year. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company achieved operating profits of USD8.5 billion, marking a notable growth rate of 28 percent compared to the USD6.6 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2022. Moreover, for the entirety of 2023, Berkshire Hathaway reported total operating profits of USD37.35 billion, representing a substantial 21 percent increase from the previous year's figure of USD30.85 billion.



The conglomerate's consistent track record of delivering strong financial results underscores its resilience and adaptability in navigating dynamic market conditions. As Berkshire Hathaway continues to leverage its diverse portfolio and strategic investments, investors can anticipate sustained value creation and enduring growth prospects under Warren Buffett's leadership.

