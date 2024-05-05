Jumbo Electronics Introduces JBL Soundgear Sense

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Taking portability style and quality to a different level, JBL brings the Soundgear Sense, one of its kind unique open ear true wireless earbuds to Qatar through video home and electronic centre wll, the authorized distributor of authentic JBL products in Qatar.

The unique Soundgear Sense true wireless open-ear headphones feature Bluemound Technology with air conduction, which doesn't completely close off your ear canal, making them comfortable enough to wear for hours. Flexible ear hooks rotate, so you can choose whether you want to focus on your music or calls or let in more sound from the world around you.

A detachable neckband provides an even more secure fit while you're working out, and an IP54 rating means that they can stand up to sweat-or even a light rainfall. Your voice will be crystal clear, even on a windy day, thanks to four voice mics.

Customize how you use the intuitive touch controls on each earbud to handle your music and calls with the My JBL Headphones app. JBL Soundgear Sense is as adaptable as you are.

Open Sound technology in the JBL Soundgear Sense earbuds provide a natural sound experience, with almost zero sound leakage.

The earbuds will give 6 hrs. of wireless performance and the earbud case will hold another 18 hours of charge. The earbuds are also IP54 rated which means that they are dust resistant and splash proof which takes care of the outdoor use of this earbud in dusty and sweaty environments.

The additional neck band ensures safety of the earbuds if you want to take them for a run, walk or cycling. Aside to Dual connect and sync with fast pair the buds also have 4 mics for clear calls even if its outside and windy.

What's more, just touch the earbud to control your music, volume, and calls.

Use the My JBL Headphones app to customize your touch controls and take your JBL experience to a whole new level.

“JBL keeps amazing us with its new and innovative products. Many of its true wireless models are already run-away success in Qatar market. We in VHE believe that this open ear earbud will be a true game changer. Make sure you don't fall prey to duplicate products and buy peace of mind by shopping for authentic JBL products at your nearest Jumbo Electronics store. Our award winning after sales service will ensure that you are satisfied with the shopping experience” said CV Rappai, Director, and CEO of Video Home & Electronics Centre LLC.

JBL true wireless earbuds is available across all Jumbo retail outlets, Jumbo suoq and in all leading hypermarkets across Qatar.