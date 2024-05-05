Qatar Chef Challenge Celebrates Culinary Excellence, Camaraderie

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The recently concluded 7th edition of the Qatar Chef Challenge once again demonstrated the remarkable talents and creativity of culinary professionals in Doha, allowing them to showcase their skills, exchange knowledge, and foster camaraderie.

The event, from April 28-30 at The Park 900 in Doha, featured various competitions in different categories, attracting chefs from renowned restaurants and hotels across the country. Filipino expatriate Alexander C Solano, a senior chef de partie at Dinara Kasko Pastry Art, won a silver medal in the Novelty Cake Showpiece category and a bronze in the Freestyle Modern Cake category.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Solano expressed his appreciation for the event, highlighting how it provided valuable feedback and opportunities for growth.“I noted all the jury's comments and critique, which I think will help a lot to improve my skills further,” he said.“It was a successful and exciting event because it also formed a sort of camaraderie among the participants.

“There's an instance where a participant's work got disfigured since his tool wasn't working properly, a competitor has to stop for a while to help him, and good to see that both finished on time,” he said.

The Qatar Chef Challenge, a staple since 2015, reflects the culinary expertise and dedication of chefs in the country. Supported by Worldchefs, the competition aims to promote excellence in the culinary arts while fostering a spirit of collaboration and learning.

Organised by the Qatar Culinary Professionals (QCP), the event highlighted the association's commitment to advancing culinary standards in the country. QCP, established in 2014, serves as the national chef association dedicated to upholding Qatar's culinary prestige on the global stage.

According to QCP, the event goes beyond a mere competition but also serves as a platform for promoting sustainability, food safety, and waste reduction in the culinary industry. The event attracts seasoned professionals and budding talents, offering them an opportunity to shine and contribute to the culinary landscape of Qatar.

A distinguished panel of judges, including industry veterans like chef Andy Cuthbert and chef Evgeniya Sokolova, ensured that the competition maintained high standards of excellence. Their expertise and guidance added to the enriching experience for participants and attendees.

