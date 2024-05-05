Threats Posed By Diabetes Discussed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in collaboration with the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), organised the Third Qatar Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium, held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

The Symposium was co-delivered alongside the eighth annual Qatar Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Conference (QDEM-8), significantly enhancing the collaborative experience for all participants.

This year's symposium delved into three pivotal themes: Type 1 Diabetes, Obesity, and New Discoveries, demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to advancing the screening, diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and potential decline of diabetes and obesity in Qatar. The event also spotlighted innovative contributions from Qatar's young researchers from different Qatari academic and healthcare organisations as well as presenting groundbreaking research findings. Enthusiastically received, the symposium drew an impressive audience, with over 500 attendees participating in person and an additional 500 engaging online.

During his opening address, Dr Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programmes, Ministry of Public Health, set the tone with a compelling reminder of the urgent global threats posed by diabetes and obesity, which affect millions and are on the rise.

He detailed the profound impact in Qatar, from extensive health implications for individuals to burdens on public health and the healthcare system. Dr. Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani underscored the significant research opportunities in addressing these metabolic conditions and praised the Symposium's role in facilitating vital discussions with leading local and international experts, sharing groundbreaking insights and research.

Prof Shahrad Taheri, Chair of the Research Sub-Committee of the National Diabetes Committee, emphasised the significant role of Qatar's research in addressing global diabetes and obesity challenges.