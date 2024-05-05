Enemy Attacks 10 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops fired on 10 settlements in the Kherson region, and one person was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Prydniprovske, Inhulets, Tomyna Balka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Beryslav and Mykhailivka were under attack.

Two multi-storey buildings and a private house were damaged. A school and a private car were hit.

One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Perinatal center inreceives modern medical equipment

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drone in the Kherson region.

As reported, on May 4, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a previously shelled educational institution in Beryslav, Kherson region.