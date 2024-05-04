Kashmir's Killer Roads: Over 1200 Accidents, 185 Deaths In 3 Months

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the ongoing year up to March, Kashmir witnessed over twelve hundred accidents, resulting in 185 fatalities and 1530 injuries, with Srinagar recording 96 accidents, the highest among all the districts of Kashmir province.
According to the data released by the J&K Traffic Police, of 1214 accidents up to March, 144 have been documented as fatal and 1070 as non-fatal.ADVERTISEMENT
The data reveals that district Srinagar has witnessed the highest number of accidents, with March alone accounting for 39 accidents in the district. This constitutes 6 fatalities and 42 injuries.
Following closely behind Srinagar, Anantnag district, as per the data, reported 53 accidents during the same period, resulting in 6 deaths and 73 injuries. However, the highest number of fatalities up to March was observed in Baramulla district, with 13 reported deaths and 56 injuries.
In response to these statistics, people have called for urgent and concerted efforts to tackle the root causes of road accidents through public awareness about safe driving practices, improving infrastructure and implementing stricter traffic laws.
Expressing concern over the rising toll of lives and injuries on Kashmir's roads, Mukhtar Ahmad, a cab driver, said immediate action is needed to curb the rising trend of road accidents.
He urged authorities to prioritise road safety measures and enforce stringent regulations to mitigate the loss of lives and injuries to ensure safer travel for all residents and visitors alike.
