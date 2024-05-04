Education Ministry Plans To Conduct National Exam For Fourth Grade Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Education plans to conduct a national exam to determine the quality of education for fourth grade students on Tuesday, May 7.This exam aims to provide objective data regarding fourth grade students levels of mastery of the learning themes, basic skills, and special outcomes in Arabic and English language, mathematics, and science, as well as data on students' performance levels, as indicated by performance indicators, and students' performance levels on knowledge economy skills, the ministry said in a statement.The statement pointed out that this national exam is applied annually, according to a regular plan, and alternately to one of the targeted grades, namely the fourth, eighth, and tenth grades, and is one of the exams that the ministry has been conducting for many years to control the quality of education and measure cognitive skills across different grades.Through this exam, the ministry seeks to provide decision-makers with information about the quality of education, help make appropriate development decisions, provide teachers with information about the strengths and weaknesses in the performance of their students, help monitor students, determine their progress, improve their learning, and highlight the aspects that must be focused on in the curriculum, as well as the aspects that need to be focused on, according to the statement.Additionally, the ministry aims to provide a very important database to determine the overall knowledge accumulated by students.Following the exam, the ministry will issue a general and detailed statistical report on student results, including the performance levels of directorates at the Kingdom level, the performance levels of schools at the directorate level, as well as the performance levels of students at the school and directorate levels, and recommendations for educational field stakeholders, in light of the exam results.