QC, Omani SMEs discuss enhancing cooperation

Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Development Authority in the Sultanate of Oman discussed strengthening cooperation and reviewing fields of cooperation between entrepreneurs and owners of startups in the two countries, in addition to the opportunities available to forge partnerships and shared ventures.

This came during the meeting of First Vice-President of QC Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari with an Omani delegation led by Director of the Corporate Investment at the Oman SMEs Development Authority Fathiya Al-Hakamani.

First Vice-President of QC welcomed the delegation and affirmed that QC is committed to boosting cooperation between the two sides in entrepreneurship and supporting the startups, pointing out that the Qatari market abounds with profitable investment opportunities in various fields, especially in the startups sector. He underscored the close fraternal relations between both countries, noting that QC is prepared to help Omani businessmens desire to invest in Qatar by familiarizing them with the Qatari market and available opportunities, as well as arranging meetings with Qatari entrepreneurs to discuss the establishment of partnerships and joint projects, whether in Qatar or Oman.

For her part, Fathiya Al-Hakamani reviewed plans and programs adopted by the Authority within the frame of the Omani National Development Strategy. She noted that the delegations visit to Qatar aims at helping Omani entrepreneurs learn about entrepreneurship in the Qatari market and look for potential partners from Qatar with the aim of promoting joint projects.

The delegation included a number of entrepreneurial companies in diverse sectors, including business solutions, innovation, digital company management, engineering consulting in the energy field, in addition to brand development, jewelry, and other fields.

The Omani entrepreneurs gave an overview of their emerging ventures, underscoring their desire to tap the Qatari market and forge partnerships with the Qatari entrepreneurs.

