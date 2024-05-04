Military Administration Institute Holds Graduation Ceremony Of Next Improvement Course

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 66th graduation ceremony of the improvement course at thelevel of "Battalion (division) commander" of theoperational-tactical faculty was held at the MilitaryAdministration Institute of the National Defense University, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Ministryof Defense.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory ofNational Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificedtheir lives for the independence, territorial integrity andsovereignty of Azerbaijan and playing the National Anthem of theRepublic of Azerbaijan.

Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Colonel ElnurAsgarli congratulated the participants, who successfully graduatedfrom the course and wished them success.

The listeners, in turn, expressed their deep gratitude to theleadership of the Defense Ministry and the teaching staff for theconditions created during the course.

At the end, the graduates were presented certificates, and aphoto was taken.