Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains How Women Emancipation Is Shaping India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the spiritual leader and the Founder of the Art of Living Foundation attended the Viksit Bharat Ambassador event at Kashi Vishwanath Dham's Trimbakeshwar Hall on Saturday and gave an insight into how India was leading the way, not just on growth parameters but also on issues like women emancipation and women empowerment.

Addressing the Nari Shakti Samvad, Sri Sri said that the government has envisioned achieving the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047 and added that women will play a pivotal role in it, because of their dexterity and multi-tasking skills.

"If women are assigned any big task, they have the potential to finish it, ten years early. Despite having multiple responsibilities, they not only complete their household chores but also, manage external work efficiently. Women can take care of different things at a time," he said.

Citing the example of Hindu Goddesses, he said: "This was possibly the reason why women were entrusted with key ministries in the ancient ages. Education Ministry was assigned to Goddess Saraswati, Finance to Goddess Lakshmi and Defence Ministry was given to Goddess Durga."

The spiritual leader further highlighted that today, India is leading the world in women's empowerment, as women here are breaking the glass ceiling and moving ahead.

"The US, which brags and boasts about women empowerment never elected any woman President to date. We have done it. It is for the first time that Women Reservation Bill has been cleared from the Parliament," he said.

Sri Sri further urged everyone to actively participate in Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and said, "Firstly, the country should remain clean, the house should remain clean, the streets should remain clean, we have to contribute to this. The more we use plastic, the more damage it does to the environment. Taking care of the environment is our first task."

"Secondly, women should not be left out in imparting scientific and spiritual training. Women play a very big role in preserving our culture. We must protect the heritage of our country. Kashi Nagari is the city of culture," he added.

He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the significant facelift of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also for making the pilgrimage to the holy city easier and hassle-free.

Concluding his address, Sri Sri urged the citizens to fulfil their civic duties by exercising the right to vote.

"It is everyone's duty to cast their vote. As citizens, we all have to vote. You must not sit home thinking that Narendra Modi will return to power, Modi will definitely come, but we must not neglect our duty, it should not happen at all," he stated while affirming that collective contributions are essential for the nation's progress.