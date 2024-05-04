Court Orders Former CEO To Repay Illegal Bonuses Of Over QR247 Million

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a recent ruling, Court of Appeal has mandated that a former CEO of a Qatari insurance company repay the sum of QR247,177,464 to the company's treasury. This decision comes in the wake of the annulment of a previous decision allowing for a 10% deduction from net profits as bonus in his favor.

Following its initial disclosure on January 31, 2024, concerning a judicial decision, the Qatari insurance company has released a further announcement regarding a new court ruling from the Court of Appeal.

This ruling affirmed the invalidity of a prior decision to allocate a 10% deduction of the net profits to the former CEO. Consequently, he is ordered to return amounts totaling QR 247,177,464, specifically QR 217,610,242 and QR 29,567,222, to the company's treasury.