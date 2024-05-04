Vettaiyan: Amitabh Bachchan Marks His Tamil Debut With Rajnikanth; Both Reunite After Hum

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary actors Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have attained success in their separate films and are considered the best talents in the cinema business. The dynamic combo is now more focused on their forthcoming project, Vettaiyan. A few photos from the film's sets are

currently

becoming popular on social media.

Lyca Productions turned to X (previously known as Twitter) to release a series of photos of Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on

the

sets

of Vettaiyan

in Mumbai.



The caption of the post read, "The Titans of Indian Cinema!

Superstar Rajnikanth and Big B @Srbachchan grace the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai with their unmatched charisma.

One of the photos shows the two sharing a brotherly hug.

Amitabh is dressed in a white shirt, grey waistcoat,

and

pants

with

a dark blue jacket, whereas Rajinikanth

wears

a black shirt, dark blue blazer, and trousers.

Fans were ecstatic about the two celebrities in one frame. One user wrote, "Superstar and Big B". Another user wrote, "Legends". "Two legends in one frame", wrote the third user.

Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will reunite on film after 33 years. The two last appeared together in the 1991 picture Hum.

Mukul S. Anand directed the film, which stars Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Deepa Sahi, among others.

On the work front, Rajinikanth

was last seen

in Lal Salaam. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed the film, and Rajnikanth portrayed Moideen Bhai. Lyca Productions produced the film, while A Subaskaran presented it.

Amitabh Bachchan will next appear in Kalki 2898 AD. He will play the part of Ashwatthama. The promo was released a few days ago.

The promotion began with a toddler asking Big B whether it

is

true that he

will

never die.

Later, the legendary actor shows his entire appearance and adds, "Dwapar yug se dashavatar ki prateeksha kar raha hoon.

"Dronacharya ka putra, Ashwatthama." Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film in which Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy play

major

parts. Kalki 2898 AD will

be released

in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on June 27

of this year.

