1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree regulating maritime trade, barring any ship from setting sail without hoisting Kuwait Flag.

1988 -- A booby-trapped car blows up near offices of Kuwait Airways in Kuwait City center killing two people.

2003 -- The first Kuwaiti civil plane, Kazma, lands at Baghdad International Airport after a 13-year stoppage due to the 1990 Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait. The Kuwaiti aircraft carried medical aid for the Iraqi people.

2010 -- Lebanese President Michel Suleiman adorns Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the "National Cedar" medal at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, just southeast of Beirut.

2014 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company inks a contract to build a new power station at Al-Ahmadi oil refinery port with an output capacity of 240 megawatts.

2018 -- Kuwait, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, presents a draft resolution calling for safety measures for civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

2020 -- The cabinet decides to double civil servants' payments.

2021 -- The cabinet allows entry into eateries and cafes with adherence to the anti-coronavirus measures.

2021 -- The cabinet lifts the quaratine on arrivals provided they undergo PCR three days after their arrival.

2021 -- The cabinet exempts a category of the citizens from the travel ban according to a set of terms.

2023 -- Kuwait Airways receives its 8th Airbus Neo-320A. (end)



