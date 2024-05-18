(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) --
1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree regulating maritime trade, barring any ship from setting sail without hoisting Kuwait Flag.
1988 -- A booby-trapped car blows up near offices of Kuwait Airways in Kuwait City center killing two people.
2003 -- The first Kuwaiti civil plane, Kazma, lands at Baghdad International Airport after a 13-year stoppage due to the 1990 Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait. The Kuwaiti aircraft carried medical aid for the Iraqi people.
2010 -- Lebanese President Michel Suleiman adorns Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the "National Cedar" medal at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, just southeast of Beirut.
2014 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company inks a contract to build a new power station at Al-Ahmadi oil refinery port with an output capacity of 240 megawatts.
2018 -- Kuwait, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, presents a draft resolution calling for safety measures for civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.
2020 -- The cabinet decides to double civil servants' payments.
2021 -- The cabinet allows entry into eateries and cafes with adherence to the anti-coronavirus measures.
2021 -- The cabinet lifts the quaratine on arrivals provided they undergo PCR three days after their arrival.
2021 -- The cabinet exempts a category of the citizens from the travel ban according to a set of terms.
2023 -- Kuwait Airways receives its 8th Airbus Neo-320A. (end)
