Heeramandi: 'Very Bad Acting, Ruined All Episode', Bhansali's Niece Sharmin Segal Receives HATE Comments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi has sparked a heated debate on nepotism, with the spotlight on the casting of his niece, Sharmin Segal, in the recently released Netflix series. Sharmin, the daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal, takes on the role of Alamzeb in the show, which also features renowned performers Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

While Manisha, Sonakshi, and Aditi have received a lot of praise for their strong performances, Sharmin has faced criticism for "holding the same expression" throughout the play. According to one sector of the internet, "nepotism got her this role". Sharmin has disabled comments on her most recent post, which has a photo of her posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the Los Angeles premiere of Heeramandi, in response to the relentless hostility she has received on social media.

Sharmin made her acting debut in Bhansali's

production 'Malaal'

in 2019.

Meezan Jafri also appeared in the film. Sharmin, who had worked as an assistant director for Bhansali on productions such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, went on to appear in the horror comedy 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'.

Sharmin responded to allegations that her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is "short-tempered" in a recent interview with a news portal. She appeared to respond to Heeramandi co-star Shekhar Suman, who described Bhansali as "perfectionists who are always short-tempered."







"It's the kind

of phrase that an outsider who has never worked with him, been on his set, or seen the type of filmmaker he is would say. He is quite adaptable. He enjoys challenging himself with new things. "For him, it's not about being perfect," she explained.

When asked about how Bhansali's team opted to prolong their working hours on the sets of Heeramandi, she said, "That goes unnoticed on most sets." However, on Sanjay sir's set, individuals are eager to work two to three hours longer shifts than twelve hours. They do it out of respect for him and his work. I can not see this occurring anyplace else. That's why I think describing him as a 'temperamental perfectionist' is very simplistic."

