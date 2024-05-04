‘Not Only Sexual Harassment, But Rape’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses Prajwal Revanna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a firm stance, accusing Prajwal Revanna of not only sexual harassment but also rape. In a decisive statement to reporters in Bangalore on Friday, he detailed the severe allegations and the subsequent legal actions, emphasizing the gravity of the accusations against Revanna.

"Would any of the victim girls lie about being raped? Would her life not be ruined? It must be admitted that if married women claim to be openly raped, their statements cannot be taken lightly," Siddaramaiah stated, reflecting on the victims' plight. The Chief Minister revealed that a formal rape case has been registered and asserted that no stone would be left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

In a bold move, Siddaramaiah announced that he had written to the Prime Minister requesting the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's passport to prevent him from fleeing the country.“Let Prajwal Revanna escape anywhere; no matter what country he is in, he will be arrested," he thundered, highlighting his commitment to ensuring accountability.

The controversy has stirred political tensions, with Siddaramaiah questioning the former alliance between BJP and JDS, who once supported Prajwal Revanna despite alleged prior knowledge of incriminating videos. "BJP has made a mistake by conceding the seat to Prajwal. Why did they join the alliance knowing about the video?" he questioned, demanding BJP clarify its stance on the matter.

Amid the electoral campaign narratives, Siddaramaiah criticized both Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy for their legal manoeuvres and distancing from Revanna, questioning the integrity of their political and familial affiliations.“Now we have become different; Revanna's family is different, and we are different,” he cited, hinting at a significant political rift.

The discourse took a harsher tone as the Chief Minister also addressed other contentious issues, including the alleged misuse of power by national leaders. Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on another sensitive case, Siddaramaiah condemned the politicization of criminal incidents and questioned Shah's selective outrage, especially in light of recent events in Manipur. "We have formed a special court and spoken to the public prosecutor to ensure severe punishment for the accused," he asserted, showcasing proactive governance.