Artist Al-Abdallat Sings In Support Of Children With Cancer In Jordan, Gaza

Amman, May 4 (Petra) - Jordanian artist Omar Al-Abdallat performed a public concert Friday evening in the Roman Theater in central Amman, attended by more than 5,000 people, in support of children with cancer in Jordan and Gaza Strip.Organized by Friends of Jordan Festivals, the ceremony, which drew attention of the Jordanian public for its humanitarian content, was attended by the Minister of Tourism, Makram Qaisi, and its proceeds were allocated to treat children with cancer in Jordan and people from Gaza Strip at King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC), which comes in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision to support children with cancer in Jordan and Gaza and make available all facilitations for their treatment.In remarks to "Petra," Al-Abdallat said his initiative aimed to drum up support for children with cancer from Jordan and Palestine, who are currently being treated in Jordan.Al-Abdallat added that: "My duty, as an artist, is to participate in humanitarian and social activities and harness art in serving people's issues. This ceremony is part of Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty, in support of people in Palestine and in Gaza Strip in particular."