CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Likely After May 20

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on its official website that class 10 and 12 results may be announced after May 20.
The clarification came amid speculation about the announcement of the exam results.ADVERTISEMENT
“CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20,” the board said in a note on its website.
Around 39 lakh students who took the CBSE board exams are currently awaiting the final results. The CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024, and the class 10 exams from February 15 to March 13, 2024.
Since the morning, the board's website was temporarily down, causing uncertainty. However, after some time, an official notice was posted on the website stating that the exam results would be available after May 20.
