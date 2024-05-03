Information About Syrskyi's Alleged Resignation Is Fake - CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has allegedly resigned is another fake.
The Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In particular, a fake "news" is circulating that Syrskyi sent his resignation letter to the President of Ukraine using the special mail of the General Staff. Read also:
Information about Umerov's alleged resignation is fake
- CCD
"The Centre has checked this information. It is not true! The enemy is interested in spreading such fakes in order to destabilise the situation among the military and sow panic among the population," the CCD said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fake about the alleged resignation of Rustem Umerov from the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine and his appointment as head of another agency was spread online.
