Three People Injured In Shelling Of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of critical infrastructure in Chuhuiv.

This was reported on Facebook by the Police of the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“On May 3, at 11:38 a.m., the troops of the aggressor country launched a missile attack on the critical infrastructure of the city of Chuhuiv. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured. Among them, two men aged 46 and 35 sustained explosive and shrapnel injuries,” the statement said.

According to the police, the injured were hospitalized and their condition is described as normal.

The shelling damaged buildings, an apartment building, and two civilian cars.

“The wreckage of two Tornado-S missiles with cluster warheads and two S-300 missiles were found at the site of the strike,” the statement said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Russians attacked Chuhuiv on the afternoon of May 3.