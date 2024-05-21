Safari Group Donates For Baby Malkha Roohi's Treatment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Safari Group has handed over QR100,000 to Qatar Charity for the life-saving campaign for Malkha Roohi.

The Managing Director of Safari Group of Companies, Shaheen Backer, and Safari's management representatives handed over the cheque to Director of the Customer Service Department at Qatar Charity Khalid Abdulla Alyafei.

As part of Safari's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, QR100,000 were handed over by Safari Group management to Qatar Charity on May 20 at Safari Mall.

As soon as Safari started the treatment camp for Baby Roohi on May 1, Safari employees of different nationalities and languages came together and offered a day's wages for Baby Roohi. Additionally, the Safari Group contributed an amount to Baby Roohi's treatment from their CSR Fund.

Safari Group Managing Director Shaheen Backer commented,“We are incredibly proud of our team members for their tremendous generosity and compassion. May our Baby Ruhi get well soon and have all the prayers of the Safari family.”.

For his part, Director of the Customer Service Department at Qatar Charity Khalid Abdulla Alyafei thanked Safari Group management and employees for their tremendous contributions to the treatment of the baby fighting SMA Type-1.

He emphasised the need for collective efforts to combat this rare disease, noting that the baby's treatment is estimated to cost QR12m. Alyafei urged individuals and companies to continue supporting Qatar Charity's efforts to quickly secure the necessary funds for her treatment.

Always actively involved in philanthropic and socio-cultural activities, Safari Group has participated in many philanthropic activities in Qatar, India, and various other countries.