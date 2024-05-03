Ankara Suspends Trade With Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his country has halted bilateral trade with the Israeli occupation, which amounts to some USD 9.5 billion.

"There was a trade volume of USD 9.5 billion between us. Ignoring this trade volume, we closed the door," Erdogan said in a press statement following Friday prayers.

The Turkish president's statement came amid the continued aggression by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, which has so far left at least 34,622 Palestinians dead and nearly 77,867 others injured.

Erdogan said that Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is so "relentless" that he has killed children, women and old people in Gaza.

"But Netanyahu is relentless. He responded by attacking women and children," he said.

Lashing out at Western countries, the Turkish president said: "All Western countries, led by the US, are supporting Israeli occupation." (end)

ta









MENAFN03052024000071011013ID1108171728