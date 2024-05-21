Manish Tewari Questions Yogi Adityanath On Covid Management

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 21 (IANS) Manish Tewari, the INDIA bloc Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh, on Tuesday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his statements on Covid management and for describing the Congress leader as an 'Udan Khatola'.

“It is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black,” Tewari said, adding,“Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath was the most mismanaged state during the Covid pandemic with bodies overflowing in the Ganga river. Yet, that man has the audacity to question our Covid management."

Reacting to Adityanath's 'Udan Khatola' remark, Tewari said,“I am not sure if he actually meant me or was targeting his own Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat and is fighting elections from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and with whom Adityanath does not enjoy a comfortable relationship.”

Reacting to the UP CM's election speech here on Monday, where he made claims on Covid management, Tewari said that not a single person from his previous parliamentary constituency (Anandpur Sahib) needed to move out or walk back home.

He said as an MP, he ensured that everyone got proper food and care during the lockdown which the BJP had imposed arbitrarily.

Tewari also asked his rival BJP candidate, Sanjay Tandon, to provide the balance sheet for 10 years of BJP government, in an apparent dig at Tandon for describing the Congress manifesto as a "bunch of lies".

Stating that manifestoes are promises that cannot be dismissed instantly, Tewari said, "You need to wait and watch before being dismissive."

The lone Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh will go to the polls on June 1.