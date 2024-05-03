Sharing Your Bandwidth For Money: Is It A Good Idea? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Most methods to earn money online require skill or, at least, time. While this is true for serious occupations, you can make some side cash with nothing but your internet connection.

This method is called bandwidth sharing. You simply download an app and run it, and a small amount of money will reach your bank account.

It does sound too good to be true, and you are right to be skeptical. But with realistic earning expectations and some know-how, you can earn additional income this way. This article is a short guide on how to start sharing your bandwidth for money and whether it's a good idea for you.

Why is your bandwidth valuable?

The internet isn't what it used to be. Most websites are imposing geo-restrictions that determine visitor's location and adjust the content accordingly. Even worse, some authoritarian governments are actively filtering access to the internet to control information and suppress free speech.

I'll spare you the technical details, but the gist of it is this. The best way to bypass such restrictions and make the internet more open is to use devices in different locations.

