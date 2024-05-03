World Day Safety And Health At Work 2024 Celebrated

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippine Migrant Workers Office (MWO) organised a seminar-workshop at the Philippine International School Qatar (PISQ) to mark World Day Safety and Health at Work 2024.

The event, held in collaboration with the Philippine Association of Safety Engineers (Phase) Qatar, Apo-AA '97, PISQ, and Bayanihan ng mga Manggagawa sa Konstruksyon ng Qatar (a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the welfare and well-being of Filipino workers in the construction sector), brought together Filipino industry experts and numerous safety workers.

The celebration seeks to address and raise awareness on the importance of health and safety in workplaces. Attendees explored various related topics, fostering discussions and initiatives aimed at enhancing safety protocols within their respective sectors.

Cherry Cureg, head of Assistance to Nationals at MWO Qatar, spearheaded the celebration, with the presence of Cassandra B Sawadjaan, the first secretary and consul general of the Philippine embassy in Qatar.

In her remarks, Cureg stressed the significant role of awareness and education in fostering safer work environments. She underlined the collective responsibility in safeguarding communities through proactive safety measures, highlighting the profound impact of individual actions in saving lives and fostering a culture of well-being.

In his presentation titled 'Assessing Workplace Safety and Health Risks in an Emerging Climate Change', Leo S Dote, adviser and former president of Phase Qatar, discussed the impact of climate change on workers' health and safety.

He shed light on issues such as traumatic injuries, respiratory ailments, and emotional distress stemming from extreme weather events.

He cited Qatar's commendable policies and strategies as proactive responses to climate change, including restrictions on outdoor work during extreme temperatures, mandatory health checks for workers, and comprehensive risk assessments to mitigate heat-related stressors.

The seminar tackled the essential aspects of managing workplace heat stress and heightened awareness surrounding mental health issues among workers.

Discussions also revolved around providing adequate training, access to cool drinking water, and shaded rest areas to mitigate the adverse effects of heat stress, underscoring the holistic approach required to ensure the well-being of employees in diverse work environments.

The seminar-workshop provided a platform for Filipino workers and industry experts to collaborate and share knowledge, reinforcing the commitment to prioritise health and safety in work environments.

