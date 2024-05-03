Juvenile Held In Kota For Killing Friend To Become Popular On Instagram

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested a juvenile along with his two accomplices for killing his friend in Kota, apparently to become popular on Instagram.

Two days back, it was reported that a student died in Kota while making a Reel with a country-made pistol, which accidentally went off. Later, his family members filed a complaint alleging that it was a planned murder.

Now, the police in Kota's Mahavir Nagar area have arrested a juvenile for fatally shooting his friend with a country-made pistol.

The accused's accomplices, Ajay Salvi and Deepak Prajapati alias 'Laddu Shooter', were also arrested from Kota.

Kota SP Amrita Duhan said the complainant alleged that his son was shot by Ajay Salvi, Deepak Prajapati, and others at a tea stall in front of a community centre on May 1.

Acting on a tip, the accused juvenile was detained and his aides, Ajay Salvi and Deepak Prajapati, were arrested by the police.

The police also recovered the country-made pistol and an empty cartridge used in the crime.