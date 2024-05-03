Three Killed, Five Injured As Invaders Shell Bakhmut And Pokrovsk Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region, killing three civilians and injuring five others.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

In Kurakhove, Russian shelling killed two people and wounded two others.

In Chasiv Yar, a resident was killed in an enemy FPV drone attack, and two other citizens were injured.

A pensioner was injured in a Russian artillery strike in Netailove. He was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Enemy hitswith guided aerial bomb, casualties reported

Criminal proceedings have been opened over violations of the laws and customs of war under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Russian army shelled the Donetsk region more than 2,000 times.