Yevlash: F-16S To Successfully Cooperate In Sky With Ukrainian Su-27 And Mig-29

Illia Yevlash, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reports.

“They will absolutely be able to. Earlier, there were training exercises in the 2000s, when F-16s flew to Ukraine together with our foreign partners, and during international exercises, they performed joint maneuvers with Su-27s and MiG-29s, and it was quite successful, quite effective,” Yevlash assured.

He noted that it would be good to rearm the entire air fleet in Ukraine as soon as possible, as it would be more efficient in maintenance and use, but now it is necessary to proceed from what is available.

As reported earlier, the Air Force cannot disclose the exact date when F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine. There is information in the public space that they will appear in June, but the Air Force is waiting for them to officially“enter” and only then will they be able to report that these aircraft are in service.