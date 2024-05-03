Palestinian President Acclaims Trinidad's Recognition Of The State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 3 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas acclaimed on Friday a decision by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago recognizing the State of Palestine and hailing this country's contribution to affirming the Palestinian people's right to determine their destiny on their territories.

President Abbas, in a statement broadcast by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago had steadily backed the rights of the Palestinian people over the past years and voted in favor of these rights at international quarters.

This principled decision caps stands of the Republic and comes in harmony with principles of the international law that acknowledges rights of peoples to liberate from colonialism, oppression and live in justice, freedom and independence, Abbas said.

Peoples' right to determine their destiny is a firm right, recognized by the international law, he said, renewing the call upon states that have not recognized the State of Palestine to shoulder their responsibilities, acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to determine their destiny, restore confidence in the world order based on norms and equal rights to all peoples. (end)

