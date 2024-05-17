SRK Gets Friendship Ultimatum From Karan Johar In Leaked Clip

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) A leaked video of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar in conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced on the Internet, sending the fans into a tizzy on what's putting pressure on their friendship.

KJo and SRK, the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, are known to be best of friends having worked together in several films. However, the new video shows KJo talking to SRK in a seemingly casual yet profoundly intriguing manner about taking up a certain project

In the video, Karan Johar tactfully hints at a potential rift in their friendship if Shah Rukh Khan proceeds with a mysterious brand collaboration. However, KJo notices that someone is recording him and quickly jumps to address the camera person as the video cuts abruptly.

The atmosphere, though light-hearted on the surface, carries an undercurrent of curiosity.

The video has now gone viral on social media, leaving the fans perplexed. The intrigue surrounding this unexpected turn in Bollywood's narrative is palpable, leaving netizens on the edge of their seats, craving for more insights into the close relationship between these two titans of the film industry.