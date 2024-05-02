Kuwait's Doctors Conduct 40 Surgeries In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 2 (KUNA) -- The medical team of Kuwait Society for Relief announced on Thursday conducting 40 surgeries in the first day of work in the Gaza Strip at the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis and Kuwait specialized hospital in Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to KUNA in a press statement, head of medical delegation Omar al-Thuwaibi said the team would carry out more surgeries in Gaza in the coming days, adding that a relief convoy carrying about five tons of food supplies and needs for children was sent to northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, head of relief projects at the society Mahmoud al-Mesbah said the second Kuwaiti team is offering aid to displaced people, adding that this team distributed clothes to children.

It is a unique act in its kind, as a charitable event is organized to help families choose what they like, he stated.

Water and hygiene bags will be handed out to refugees, who are suffering badly from the lack of potable water, in addition to giving hot meals and food parcels to people, he told KUNA in remarks.

Kuwait's team is present all the time to offer aid to Gazans, in cooperation with partners, he noted.

Kuwait's relief team arrived in Gaza via Rafah Border Crossing on Tuesday to support Palestinian people's steadfastness and health sector by conducting surgeries for patients and those injured. (end)

