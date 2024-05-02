Eight Syrian Soldiers Injured In Israeli Airstrike

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation air force attacked a military site near Damascus where eight military personnel were injured besides some material damage. The air attack from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights took place at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). amn

