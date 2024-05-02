(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 2 (KUNA) -- The U.S. said Thursday that Russia seeks to veil its violations of the UN resolutions through vetoing against renewing mandate of UN experts tasked with evaluating the implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea.

Speaking at a news conference via the Internet, John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communication, said this disband and follows Russia's veto of the panel's mandate renewal late March.

He added this was a calculated move on Russia's part to hide its own violations of Security Council Resolution.

At the same time that Moscow would veto the panel's mandate in the new Russia has been shipping refined petroleum to the DPRK, Kirby noted.

Rushing shipments have already pushed DPRK imports above the 500 barrel annual cap mandated by the UNSC in March alone, Russia shipped more than 165,000 barrels of refined petroleum to the DPRK.

Given the close proximity of Russian and North Korean commercial ports, Russia could sustain these shipments indefinitely.

And that's not to mention Russia's use of multiple DPRK produced ballistic missiles against Ukraine which Moscow uncoded again in direct contravention of UNSC resolution. Just last week, US DPRK panel of experts released a report it's tended to be confirmed the use of DPRK Wah song 11 series missiles against Ukraine, he stated.

By disbanding the panel of experts Russia is also attempting to obscure its violations of binding Security Council resolutions at the risk of emboldening Pyongyang to take increasingly aggressive and provocative actions that just destabilize the Korean Peninsula further, he elaborated.

Russia's actions are unprecedented for a member of the UNSC permanent members that break a long-standing consistent effort by the United Nations Security Council to support denuclearization and Non Proliferation efforts, he said.

United States is going to continue to impose sanctions against all those working to facilitate arms and refined petroleum transfers between Russia and the DPRK, he pointed out.

Bring previously worked to coordinate autonomous sanctions designations with our partners including Australia, European Union, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom.

"And we're going to continue to do so we're also going to continue to stand with all UN member states as we can, as we look to further mentation of DPRK related UN Security Council resolutions," Kirby said.

"I would point you yesterday to a statement by 50 some nations that that was put forward by the United States Japan, South Korea and again so many other nations that calls for ways to continue some form of independent and objective analysis in order to continue to address DPRK as unlawful WMD and ballistic missile advancements.

"So we're going to keep looking for ways to do that. It's absolutely vital, not just to the peninsula but to the Indo Pacific region," he stated.

Russia ended the mandate for a UN experts panel that assesses implementation of UN sanctions on North Korea by vetoing a Security Council resolution extending the panel's mandate.

The United States responded to Russia's veto by announcing that Washington will find an alternative mechanism to investigate and report on North Korea sanctions enforcement.

The panel was established in 2009 under Security Council Resolution 1874 and comprises eight members appointed by the secretary-general. (end)

