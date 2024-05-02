Resell CNC Welcomes Metalworking Industry Veteran Jeff Kopp As New Vice President Of Resell CNC Auctions

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Resell CNC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Kopp as our new Vice President of Resell CNC Auctions to our team. Jeff Kopp has over 40 years of experience in the metalworking and auction industries.







Image caption: Resell CNC.

Having visited 46 states, 8 countries 7 provinces and 1 commonwealth, and managed over $1 Billion of industrial auctions, Jeff is well versed in the liquidation industry. While his focus is in CNC metalworking, Jeff has experience and knowledge in plastics machinery, woodworking, and construction equipment.

As our new Vice President of Resell CNC Auctions, Jeff will be responsible for reaching out to auction leads, closing auction deals, visiting plants, and providing auction support such as setup and delivery. Jeff will be working closely with the management and marketing teams to make sure that the auction process is simple and easy for our customers.

“I am honored to join Resell CNC and excited about the opportunity to contribute to its ongoing success,” said Jeff Kopp.“I look forward to collaborating with the team and provide a smooth and efficient operation of our auction division.”

Resell CNC is confident that Jeff Kopp will make a significant impact and is excited about the future with him aboard.

Learn more:

News Source: Resell CNC