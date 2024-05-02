Death Toll In Gaza From Ongoing Israeli Aggression Surpasses 34,596

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to

34,596,

medical sources confirmed on Thursday.

Sources added

that at least

77,816 others

have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 28 people were killed and 51 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours,

they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.