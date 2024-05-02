Tinygemsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Enters Federal Sector With K5 GOV ASR Deployment To VA Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, announced that it has entered the federal sector with the recent deployment of a K5 GOV Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Calling the deployment a“major milestone,” Knightscope noted that the ASR is patrolling the Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, which is a VA property.

The new deployment comes after Knightscope worked for three years to obtain an Authority to Operate from FedRAMP, making it possible for new stakeholders to consider the use of Knightscope technologies among other federal departments and agencies. According to the announcement, KSCP's K5 GOV was distributed through the GSA Schedule, which is facilitated by MediaNow Inc., Knightscope's veteran-owned small business partner.

In addition, Knightscope recently announced compliance with the Buy America and Buy American Act. This compliance represents the company's commitment to support the U.S. economy and maintain the highest standards of domestic manufacturing. The company noted that this compliance significantly increases the Total Addressable Market (“TAM”) that it can serve while also building on sales momentum toward profitability.

“The K5 GOV designation reflects an entirely new hardware and software architecture to comply with stringent U.S. Federal Government requirements and simplifies agency adoption and procurement,” said Knightscope CEO and chair William Santana Li in the press release.“I am grateful for the efforts of our relentless Knightscope team, and we are honored to play a small part in serving our nation's veterans.”

