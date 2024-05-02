T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Selection In The T20 WC Squad Scrutinised By Former Indian Cricketers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BCCI unveiled the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, slated to take place in the USA and West Indies. Among the conspicuous omissions was Rinku Singh, the dynamic finisher, who didn't make the cut for the 15-member Indian squad but was listed among the reserves alongside Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan. The selectors' decision to include Siraj and exclude Rinku left many former cricketers and pundits surprised.

Rinku made his debut for India in a T20I match against Ireland back in 2023. To date, he has featured in 15 matches in the format, amassing 356 runs at a striking rate of 176.24. The left-hander's last T20I appearance for India was in January 2024, against Afghanistan.

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar expressed discontent with the selection committee's choice to drop Rinku, while another ex-Indian player, Virender Sehwag, sought to grasp the reasoning behind the decision.

"If we're judging based on IPL 2024, where has Mohammed Siraj managed to take wickets for RCB? Suryakumar Yadav... he was always in my team, and he should also be part of the T20 World Cup. But even he hasn't performed (for MI)," remarked Rohan Gavaskar on Cricbuzz.

"Some players seem to be there on reputation alone. Take Suryakumar, for instance; his reputation precedes him as an explosive hitter. Yes, he can have off days. Rinku Singh is similar in style, except he's young, whereas Suryakumar is experienced. The Indian selectors seem to favor experience. Rinku is young; he can always play later," noted Virender Sehwag.

"We stated after the previous World Cup that Rohit and Virat wouldn't play in 2024, but this time, I'm certain they won't feature in the next," added Sehwag.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves - Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Dew and absence of key bowlers hurt us, says CSK captain Gaikwad after defeat to Punjab Kings