Karnataka Heatwave: IMD Issues Red Alert For Six Districts; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As temperatures soar across North Karnataka, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning for six districts, including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Koppal. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for eight other districts, namely Kalaburgi, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, and Yadgiri.

The heatwave warning comes as the mercury climbs above 40 degrees Celsius in these regions. The department has classified districts with temperatures exceeding 6.5 degrees Celsius above normal under the red alert category, while those with temperatures exceeding 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal fall under the orange alert.

With the scorching temperatures persisting, precautionary measures are being urged upon the residents. People are advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight between 12 noon and 3 pm and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if they don't feel very thirsty.

Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes and using protective gear like sunglasses, umbrellas, hats, and appropriate footwear when venturing outdoors is recommended. Moreover, strenuous activities should be avoided during peak heat hours, and consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, which can contribute to dehydration, should be limited.

Amid the blistering heat, an unusual sight in Kalyan Karnataka has garnered attention on social media. With temperatures soaring as high as 45 degrees Celsius over the past few days, locals demonstrated the severity of the heatwave by cooking egg omelettes on an iron pan without the need for fire.

Kalaburagi district, hit by tropical cyclones, recorded its highest temperature in a decade at 46.7 degrees Celsius. This spike in temperature, a significant increase of 1.4 degrees Celsius in just one day, has exacerbated the challenges faced by residents and livestock alike.

With the heatwave persisting for the past four days in Kalaburagi district, authorities have urged residents to seek shelter during the hottest hours of the day, from 12 noon to 5 pm, to mitigate health risks.