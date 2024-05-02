(MENAFN- Baystreet) Shutterstock Falls on Buying Envato

CNH Loses Ground on Q1 ResultsAppian Collapses on Financial FiguresShell Leaps on Beating Q1 Profit NumbersFive of the Top Healthcare AI Stocks to Buy and Hold Today Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Thursday, May 2, 2024

Today's Hottest Stocks

Regional lender New York Community Bank (NYCB) is a hot stock today. After surging by above 30% yesterday, watch for the stock to continue its rally. The company received $1 billion in capital support from an investor group led by Steven Mnuchin in the first quarter.

By the end of 2026, NYCB will report higher profitability and higher capital levels. It is targeting an average tangible common equity of 11% - 12%. The firm, which is rebranding itself as NYCB Flagstar, lost 25 cents a share in the quarter.

Watch Friday's Jobs Report

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported compensation costs rising by 1.2% in Q1. This wage increase presents a problem for the Fed. Expect sticky inflation throughout this year. People will continue to pay more for groceries, energy, housing, and insurance.

The hot stocks in those sectors include Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Exxon (XOM). In housing, watch Lennar (LEN), a home builder but avoid Zillow Group (Z). Last night, Zill said it expects total transaction volume within the residential real estate market to be flat in Q2 Y/Y.

This Friday, the non-farm payroll report will validate the Fed's decision to keep rates at over 5%. Expect the BLs to report that jobs increased in healthcare and the government industries in April.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks