(MENAFN- Baystreet) Shutterstock Falls on Buying Envato

CNH Loses Ground on Q1 ResultsAppian Collapses on Financial FiguresFive of the Top Healthcare AI Stocks to Buy and Hold TodayCanada's Rail Workers Approve Strike Mandate Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 2, 2024

Shell Leaps on Beating Q1 Profit Numbers

British oil giant Shell (NYSE: SHEL) on Thursday saw its shares spring, on reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit, boosted by higher refining margins and robust oil trading.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $7.7 billion for the first three months of the year, beating analyst expectations of $6.5 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

A year earlier, the company posted adjusted earnings $9.6 billion over the same period and $7.3 billion for the final three months of 2023.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan described the results as“another quarter of strong operational and financial performance.”

The oil major announced a $3.5-billion share buyback program, which it expects to complete over the next three months. Its dividend remains unchanged.

Shell's chemicals and products division, which includes refining margins and oil trading, posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.8 billion, reflecting a sharp increase from the previous quarter.

Shell reported first-quarter net debt of $40.5 billion, down from $43.5 billion at the end of 2023.

“Shell has beaten expectations by a reasonable margin, despite the impact of lower gas prices during the first quarter,” Stuart Lamont, investment manager at U.K.-based wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said in a statement.

“Earnings are up, costs have fallen, and the oil and gas major has brought debt down too – all in all, it's a solid set of numbers and underlines why the market, generally, remains bullish on Shell,” Lamont said.

Shares in New York in Shell climbed $1.38, or 1.9%, to $72.36.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks