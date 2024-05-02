Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Projects In Russia Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Directorof Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov has received the RussianCulture Minister Olga Lyubimova, who participates in the 6th WorldIntercultural Dialogue Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation betweenAzerbaijan and Russia on various platforms.

The meeting participants noted that close relations have beenestablished between the two countries in many fields, includinghumanitarian.

It was brought to the attention that the education is carriedout in Russian in over 300 secondary schools in Azerbaijan, Baku Slavic University and Azerbaijan State AcademicRussian Drama Theater operate in the country.

The activities of the Baku branches of the Moscow StateUniversity and the First Moscow State Medical University werehighlighted as well.

Over the 20 years, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is headed bythe First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, hasimplemented successful humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan and inother countries, including Russia.

Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow, theactivity of the Azerbaijani Pavilion, which was fundamentallyrestored with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and thework done by the Foundation's Russian representative office in thedirection of further expansion of bilateral relations werehighlighted.

The meeting participants also noted that Heydar AliyevFoundation will present a concert program in Russia. The concertwill take place in Helikon-Opera in May.

